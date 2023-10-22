Cardinals RB Emari Demercado start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After putting together a double-digit fantasy performance against the Bengals in Week 5, Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado took a step back last week against the Rams. Here’s a look at if he holds any value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

Demercado only recorded two carries for 11 yards against the Rams in what was one of the biggest bust performances of the week. Not only is he behind No. 1 back Keaontay Ingram, but he also got out-carried by practice squad call-up Damian Williams (eight carries for 36 yards).

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Demercado doesn’t have a clear role in the Cardinals backfield, which means he shouldn’t have a clear role on your fantasy team. He’s the best pass-catching back but has only recorded one catch over the past two weeks, so he hasn’t been able to use his best skill to his advantage. While there’s always a chance that he could catch fire and earn more carries, I’d keep him on your bench for the time being.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better FLEX options with more clear-cut roles than Demercado.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Emari Demercado

FantasyPros has Demercado ranked as RB46 this week where he’s between Royce Freeman and Samaje Perine. I’d start both of them over Demercado (but honestly none of the three should be in your starting lineup this week). He’s FLEX138 this week between Noah Fant and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and I’d start both of them as a FLEX over him.