Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

With Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner on IR, the fantasy football community went into last week wondering who would make up for that lost production. We got our answer last week when Keaontay Ingram had a 12-touch game. Here’s what to know about his production going into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram

As mentioned above, Ingram had 12 touches against the Rams, as he went for 40 yards on 10 carries and and added 11 yards on two catches out of the backfield, which was better than backup Emari Demercado (two carries and one catch).

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start as a FLEX.

There are worse FLEX options than Ingram, who seems to be the lead back in Arizona’s running back by committee. It’s still a little murky (Ingram and Demercado are also splitting time with Damien Williams), but Ingram appears to have the volume that’s worthy of a FLEX spot. Last week was Ingram’s first game back from injury, so he could get more touches this week now that he’s had a week to get his legs back under him.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start as a FLEX

Ingram’s main strength is in his ability to pick up yards on the ground, so he’s still worthy of a start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Keaontay Ingram

FantasyPros has Ingram as RB33 this week, where he’s between AJ Dillon and Latavius Murray. I’d start Ingram over both of them, but some other running backs from this tier that I’d consider over Ingram would be Craig Reynolds and Justice Hill.