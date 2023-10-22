Chiefs WR Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 22. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points with an over/under of 48.

We’ll look within this AFC West matchup to break down the fantasy prospects of Chiefs WR Skyy Moore. Can you trust him in your fantasy lineups for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Prior to the start of the season, many anticipated that Moore could step into a WR1 role for the Chiefs. That hasn’t happened up to this point, as Moore has made only 11 receptions on 21 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown across six games this year.

He failed to record a catch in two games so far, and Moore only has four catches for 33 yards in his last three outings.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. It doesn’t make sense to start Moore, even in deeper leagues with 14 or more teams.

The fantasy floor is literally zero points, and Moore hasn’t flexed any fantasy upside to potentially be worth the risk in this matchup against the Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better options available. Leave Moore on the bench or waiver wire.

This wide receiver room is waiting for someone to emerge as the leader, but Moore hasn’t shown many signs that he’ll step into that role anytime soon.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Skyy Moore

If you are looking for a wide receiver in deeper leagues, I would rather start players like Darius Slayton, Josh Downs, and KJ Osborn ahead of Moore in Week 7.