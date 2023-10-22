Chiefs WR Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 22. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs step in as 5.5 point favorites with an over/under of 48.

We’ll look within this AFC West matchup to outline the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice. Should you start him in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

The rookie wide receiver has 21 receptions on 28 targets for 245 yards and two touchdowns across six games this season. While that doesn’t seem like great fantasy numbers, it’s worth considering that Rice’s has seen 5+ targets in three of his last four games.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. If you are looking for a WR3 or FLEX in deeper leagues, then Rice is a fine candidate.

You probably don’t need to start Rice in leagues with 10 or fewer teams. Still, this matchup is a good one, as the Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Look toward Rice as a WR3 in deeper leagues.

It feels like Rice is on the verge of a breakout as one of the top WRs for QB Patrick Mahomes, and that could be on display against a generous Chargers’ defense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashee Rice

I would rather start wide receivers like Curtis Samuel, Gabe Davis, and Jordan Addison ahead of Rice in Week 7.