Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 7 divisional matchup on Sunday, Oct. 22. Within that, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney has been plagued by drops and inconsistencies this season, which is why he has failed to score double-digit fantasy points (PPR scoring) in all six games this season. On the year, Toney has caught 17-of-25 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown while taking four carries for -2 yards.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Toney is difficult to trust, even in bigger leagues with 12-to-14 teams.

It’s nice that Toney has seen six targets in back-to-back weeks while scoring his first touchdown of the year last Thursday vs. the Denver Broncos. However, his depth of target has been very small, and the touchdown upside doesn’t feel like something to get used to.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Toney doesn’t profile as a fantasy starter in Week 7 standard leagues.

There are better options when looking for a deep receiver in Week 7 than hoping for a touchdown from Toney.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kadarius Toney

I would rather start receivers like Josh Downs, Rashee Rice, KJ Osborn, and Curtis Samuel ahead of Toney.