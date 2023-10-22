Donald Parham/Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road for a divisional matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Within that, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Chargers TEs Donald Parham and Gerald Everett. Is either worth starting in fantasy football for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs Donald Parham/Gerald Everett

Everett managed to catch a touchdown last week against the Dallas Cowboys, which otherwise saved a down fantasy performance of three receptions for 16 yards. That was his first touchdown of the season, and that likely won’t start a trend — especially with RB Austin Ekeler back in the lineup.

Parham has been “boom or bust” this season, catching three touchdowns in the first three weeks, but he has not tallied more than three receptions and 22 receiving yards in a game this year. It’s touchdown or bust for Parham, and his last two games have succumbed to the latter.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit both. Neither makes sense for your PPR fantasy league in Week 7.

Maybe if you combined these two players, then they would be worth a start. However, they both have low fantasy floors while seeing minimal targets in the Chargers’ offense. It’s hard to justify starting either of them even in larger leagues with 12-to-14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit both. There are likely better options available, even in deeper leagues.

Everett is the superior option to Parham, even though the latter seems to have more touchdown upside. The matchup at Kansas City is middle of the road, and it’s probably best to leave both on the waiver wire this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Donald Parham/Gerald Everett

I would rather start tight ends like Jonnu Smith, Logan Thomas, Luke Musgrave, and Pat Freiermuth ahead of either Chargers TE.