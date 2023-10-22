Chargers WR Quentin Johnston start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers have a tough task in front of them, trying to shake off their recent loss while hitting the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Within this AFC West matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Chargers WR Quentin Johnston? Is he worth starting in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Chargers WR Mike Williams went down with a season-ending injury in Week 3, and many fantasy managers anticipated that Johnston would see more targets as a result.

That hasn’t been true, as the rookie caught only 1-of-3 targets for 18 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Then, he failed to notch a reception on two targets in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust Johnston, as he hasn’t seen an uptick following the Mike Williams injury. The fantasy floor is literally zero points, as that’s what Johnston finished with last week on Monday Night Football.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Johnston is better off on the waiver wire in smaller leagues, and you should sit him in Week 7. Perhaps he’s worth a speculative hold if you have an open bench spot, but the rookie receiver isn’t seeing enough volume at the moment to make a fantasy impact. There’s a chance that he’s yet another injury away from regaining any sort of fantasy relevance.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Quentin Johnston

If you are looking for a wide receiver in deeper leagues, I would rather start Darius Slayton of the New York Giants, Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, and Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs.