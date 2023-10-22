Chargers WR Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 of the NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 22. Within this AFC West matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Chargers WR Joshua Palmer. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer has been solid since fellow Chargers WR Mike Williams succumbed to a season-ending injury in Week 3. Palmer came through with 3-77 and 4-60 in the next two games while seeing more than seven targets in both of those. He’s an interesting fantasy option in Week 7 while the Chargers could be throwing more than usual against the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Palmer makes for a fine WR3 or FLEX choice.

This especially holds true for deeper leagues with 12-to-14 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Palmer has been seeing consistent targets, and that should continue in Kansas City.

You probably don’t have a need to start Palmer in leagues with 8-to-10 teams, unless you are encountering injuries and bye weeks. However, Palmer is a fine FLEX play in Week 7 standard leagues with 12 or more teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Palmer

I would rather start receivers like Jakobi Meyers, Gabe Davis, and Drake London over Palmer in Week 7.