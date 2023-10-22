Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are set to clash in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets last week. Jalen Hurts had 3 interceptions but was able to air it out for 280 yards in the contest. One of his primary pass-catchers is Dallas Goedert. After a slow start, Goedert has shown flashes of fantasy brilliance. Let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook heading into Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert reeled in 5 catches for 42 yards in Week 6, a pedestrian-like performance following a breakout game. In Week 5 Goedert had his best game of the season, finishing with 9 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Hurts is increasing his targets of late and it seems brighter days are ahead.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

START. After recording 0 catches in the season-opener, Goedert has been targeted a lot more, including 17 over the past two games. The Eagles struggled last week, but getting Goedert more involved will help some of their offensive woes. The Dolphins have a friendly pass defense that allows slot TEs to get loose, expect TE-1 production from Goedert in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

START. An increase in targets for Goedert only means his production is on pace to improve. The Dolphins have not contained TEs very well this season, giving up the tenth-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points to TEs who play the slot. Start his as your TE-1 this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dallas Goedert

Goedert is due for a solid performance and the consensus is he’ll carry top-five TE designation into this week. Some players ranked ahead of him are must-start players Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, and George Kittle.