Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles look to bounce back in a Week 7 showdown against the Miami Dolphins. The run game of the Eagles was limited to just 80 yards in a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets in Week 6. None of Philadelphia’s three RBs had a productive outing, including primary backup Kenneth Gainwell. Is he worth any fantasy consideration heading into Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell had a season-low 2 carries for 13 yards against the Jets. De’Andre Swift has emerged as the starter, but puzzling to see as Gainwell had 14 carries in Weeks 1 & 3.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

SIT. It’s been a rough stretch for Gainwell, who entered this season with plenty of fantasy upside. Last year he was behind Miles Sanders on the depth chart and despite the addition of Swift, many were encouraged Gainwell would break out this year. The opposite has occurred and instead, he is seeing a decrease in touches. Stay away from Gainwell for now.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

SIT. Sure the Dolphins are ranked 20th in run defense, giving up 114 yards per contest, but Gainwell is not getting consistent touches. The game script in Week 6 turned the Eagles into a pass-friendly bunch, but even if this week allows more runs, Gainwell is unlikely to get the touches needed.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenneth Gainwell

Plenty of options ahead of Gainwell on FantasyPros weekly RB rankings, but some names closer to him are Zach Charbonnet, Jerick McKinnon, and Ezekiel Elliot. Each of the three isn’t a big-time fantasy stud but will be matched up with lackluster defenses against the run.

Charbonnet and the Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals' 24th-ranked run defense. McKinnon plays a Chargers defense that has not defended pass-catching RBs well all year and Elliot faces a Bills defense that allows 5.4 yards per carry.