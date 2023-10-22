Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The league’s best offense and rushing attack continued its winning ways in Week 6, as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-21. With De’Von Achane out for a couple of weeks, Raheem Mostert enjoyed a fair share of reps for the Dolphins in this contest. That could change this week, with Jeff Wilson Jr. on track to return against the Eagles. Is Wilson Jr. worth any fantasy consideration heading into Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Wilson has been sidelined with a rib and finger injury but was a full participant in practice this week. Last year the Dolphins acquired Wilson mid-season and his numbers were productive rushing 176 carries for 860 yards & 5 touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

START. With Achane sidelined for a few more games, Wilson returns to a near-perfect scenario and can supplement Mostert in the backfield right away. The Dolphins boast 1,091 total rushing yards, and 15 touchdowns, averaging 181.8 yards on the ground per contest through Week 7. Given his experience in Mike McDaniels’ offense, Wilson is a solid FLEX play and a fringe RB-2 option.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

START. Many anticipated a return in Week 6, but now Wilson finally makes his season debut. Different from Achane and Mostert, he is a more physical runner who typically gets the ball near the goal line. Yes, the Eagles are stingy against the run, but with receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle who can get you to the red zone in a blink, expect Wilson to get some touches inside the 10. He is a solid waiver wire add and could be productive as a FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jeff Wilson

The RB position at this point of the season is crucial, two players that hold more value over Wilson are Latavius Murray and D’Onta Foreman.

Murray is seeing more carries out of the Buffalo backfield of late, including a season-high 12 last week against the Giants. While James Cook remains the speedster, Murray has cemented the role of goal-line/short-yardage runner for Buffalo.

Foreman is the front-runner as RB-1 for a Bears offense that is dealing with some RB injury woes. With starter Khalil Herbert already ruled out and main backup Roschon Johnson still in concussion protocols, Foreman has the opportunity for a productive game. The Bears are facing off against a 21st-ranked run defense in the Las Vegas Raiders.