Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice on Wednesday, the Cardinals confirmed that quarterback Joshua Dobbs will get the start on Sunday. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs is coming one of his biggest volume games of the year, as he went 21-for-41 for 235 yards and two interceptions against the Rams along with adding 47 yards on the ground. It was Dobbs third straight game with 32 passing attempts, a span in which he’s thrown for four touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 7 leagues?

Sit. While Dobbs could be in line for another big game thanks to the injury to James Conner, there are better quarterback options to consider this week. Although he’ll be going against a Seahawks defense that has a middle-of-the-road passing defense, Dobbs’ extended volume hasn’t resulted in a ton of success, as he’s averaging just 6.2 yards per pass.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Josh Dobbs

FantasyPros has Dobbs ranked as QB17 this week where he’s between Baker Mayfield and Kenny Pickett, both whom I’d start over Dobbs. Another quarterback to consider from this tier is Gardner Minshew.