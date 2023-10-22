Rams TE Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams (3-3) will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) this weekend as they try to win their second game in a row. The Steelers are coming off a bye week and a big divisional win against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff for Sunday’s contest is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee caught two passes for 18 yards in last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. On the season, he’s caught 20 passes for 234 yards, but he’s yet to score a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Higbee. His target share has been up and down this season. He saw 11 targets in one game but has only seen three in each of the last two games. With the return of Cooper Kupp and the emergence of Puka Nucua, Higbee’s targets will continue to fluctuate. He is projected to get 7.4 points in a PPR this weekend. You may need to start him because your TE is on a bye week, but if not, sit him.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit him in a standard league as well. He is projected to get four points in a standard league this week. The Steelers rank 14th in the league against the pass, allowing about 265 yards passing per game. So Higbee may see more targets this week, but not likely based on the trends from the last two weeks.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

If you want to start someone else in place of Higbee, look at a guy like Atlanta Falcons TE Jonnu Smith. He is projected to have 7.7 points in a PPR this week, but his usage has increased over the past few weeks. Last week, he caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. In two games against Tampa Bay, he’s caught nine passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He has become a reliable target for QB Desmond Ridder and should continue to receive the targets.