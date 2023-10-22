Rams RB Zach Evans start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams (3-2) will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers(3-3) this week. The Rams running back room has been in flux this season. They started the year with Cam Akers but traded him because they had Kyren Williams. Now that Williams is going to miss a few weeks with injury, the Rams must turn elsewhere. The Steelers are coming off of an early bye week and will look to win their second game in a row. Kick-off for the game is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Zach Evans

Evans is a sixth-round draft pick out of Ole Miss. The rookie saw his first action in last weeks game against the Cardinals. Evans carried the ball four times for 10 yards in the contest.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Evans this week. The rookie should see a few carries, but just how many remains to be seen. He saw his first action last week and there is no way of knowing how much he can handle. The team also has Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin, and Darrell Henderson. It should be a running back-by-committee approach, so whoever has the hot hand will get the carries. Also, expect the Rams to throw it a lot more to help alleviate the pressure on the running game. There’s no guaranteed Evans will be involved in the passing game as well.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit Evans in a standard league as well. With the Rams bringing in three other backs, its likely he will have to split the carries unless he gets hot. Luckily for the Rams, the Steelers rank toward the bottom of the league against the run, allowing 4.8 yards per carry. The Steelers are allowing opponents to run for 149 yards per game, so there is some hope there. But Evans will need to prove it before you throw him in a lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Evans

If you’re looking for another option besides Evans, look at his opponent this week, Jaylen Warren. He has been a waiver wire darling and has been a nice addition for the Steelers. He has 34 carries on the year for 124 yards, but he has caught 21 passes for 166 yards, and those numbers have almost lapped his numbers from last year. He is extremely valuable in a PPR, and the Rams defense ranks 24th in the league against the run. Warren is projected to get 9.5 points in a PPR this week.