Steelers RBs start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice for Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will hit the road refreshed from their bye week, ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams(3-3). Both teams are in the thick of the wild card race in their respective conferences. Whoever wins this one will look back at the end of the season, saying this game made a difference as an extra one in their back pocket. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. The game is available on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RBs Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren

Najee Harris had 14 carries for 37 yards against the Ravens in Week 5. On the season, he has 63 carries for 247 yards on a 3.9 yards per carry average. As a former first-round pick, Harris has not lived up to expectations this season.

Warren carried the ball nine times for 40 yards, and he caught three passes for 39 yards as well. On the season, he has 34 carries for 124 yards. He’s also caught 21 passes for 166 yards. His workload will increase more as the season goes on.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Harris, but start Warren in a PPR this week. Warren is playing better in his second year and can catch passes out of the backfield, which is making it hard to keep him off the field. The Rams are giving up an average of 122 yards per game on the ground, so he could have a pretty productive day. Warren is projected to get 9.5 points in a PPR but should have a big day.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start Warren in a standard league as well. If Harris can’t produce, then Warren will get the carries. He hasn’t been great on the ground, but going against the 24th-ranked rush defense against the Rams leans for a more productive day on the ground.

Sit Harris, he hasn’t lived up to the billing this year on less than four yards per carry. He also doesn’t have a touchdown. While the offensive play calling has something to do with that, Harris still hasn’t performed at a high level.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris.

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of these two this week, look at Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who returns from injury this week. Gibbs will receive a higher workload this week Lions starting running back David Montgomery out with an injury. Gibbs is projected to get 9.8 points in a PPR, but this could be the week the Lions use him more in the passing game than they have before.