Rams WR Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) will hit the road after their by week for a clash with the Los Angeles Rams (3-3). Both teams play in a tough division, so winning the division will be tough, but they are in the thick of the playoff race thus far. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Tutu Atwell

Last week against the Cardinals, Atwell caught one pass for 30 yards. On the season he’s caught 25 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Atwell this week. Similar to every Rams receiver not named Puka Nacua, their target share was reduced when QB Matthew Stafford got his favorite weapon, Cooper Kupp, back. He has seen six targets in the past few weeks. He is projected to get 9.3 points in a PPR this week. There could be a case made to start him since the Rams may struggle to run the ball. However, most targets are going to Kupp and Nacua, so Atwell seems to be the off-man out.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit him here as well. His season high for receiving yards in a game is 77 yards. He hasn’t been a high-yardage guy the season, limiting his value as a WR2 or flex. He has two touchdowns, but they haven’t come on big days. He is projected to get 5.9 points in a standard league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tutu Atwell

If you want to start someone instead of Atwell, look at a guy like Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seen his role increase over the past few weeks. He caught four passes for 72 yards last week. This week, he’s projected to score 9.8 yards in a PPR, but it seems like QB Pat Mahomes is starting to trust him more.