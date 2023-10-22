Lions WR Jameson Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions (5-1) will hit the road looking to extend their winning streak to five games , while the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) will return from a trip from across the pond. Both teams are considered contenders in their respective conferences, so you can expect a highly contested game. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game is available on Fox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Jameson Williams

Williams finally made an impact on a game. After missing the first four weeks of the season with a gambling suspension. He returned in Week 5 against the Panthers to catch two passes for two yards. In Week 6 against the Bucs, he answered the bell, catching two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Williams has been the subject of bust talk, but showed off the reason he is so valuable to the Lions because fo his game breaking speed.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Williams. Although he caught a long touchdown pass, he will still be on limited snaps until he proves that the coaching staff can trust him. He only played 16 snaps, and in a tough game like this he may see a similar amount. The Lions will work him into the equation, but slowly. He has six targets on the season, so he won’t see the volume to make it worth starting him in a PPR league.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit Williams here as well. There will come a point where he is worth starting, but with the way the Lions offense works he won’t receive the volume. He will get a few targets deep per game, but will need to prove that he can make the play consistently when his name is called. He has struggled with drops, and until he fixes that problem, then he won’t receive a high target share.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jameson Williams

If you don’t want to start Williams, look at a guy like rookie Jayden Reed of the Packers, who has developed a solid connection with QB Jordan Love. So far this season, he has caught 13 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. In PPR, he provides solid production if you need someone in the slot due to an injury or bye week