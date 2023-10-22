Gus Edwards, Justice Hill start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Baltimore continues to operate with a committee approach in the backfield, using both Gus Edwards and Justice Hill along with QB Lamar Jackson. We’re going to go over Edwards and Hill’s outlooks for fantasy football on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Justice Hill/ Gus Edwards

Last week, the Ravens played in London against the Tennessee Titans. Edwards had 16 carries for 41 yards while Hill had eight for 35 yards. Edwards caught one pass for 12 yards while Hill had three catches.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit both. This is a tough matchup and really we’d only be considering either back for the FLEX spot anyway. Neither RB gets much work in the passing game and Jackson should lead the team in rushing attempts and yards. If anything, Edwards appears to be the better option given his volume but there have been weeks where Hill gets more snaps. With risk and unpredictability, we’ll stay away from this situation.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Same deal. Edwards could be an OK play in standard if he can find the end zone. But Detroit’s defense is stout up front and should be tough to run on.