Ravens WR Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) will return to the States from the final NFL London game of the year to square off against the Detroit Lions (5-1). The Ravens were expected to be here, but the Lions have taken the NFL by storm with their hot start. Both teams are considered contenders, so you should learn a lot about both teams depending on the result. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Flowers had a forgettable performance in Week 5 against the Steelers when he dropped several big passes that could have helped his team win. He rebound in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans with six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was the first of his NFL career, and he should see a few more this year as the Ravens will put more on his plate as the season goes on.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start Flowers. The Detroit Lions defense has been stingy lately, but this is the best offense they will have faced of late. Flowers is averaging five catches per game and eight targets per game. Outside of Week 5 against the Steelers, he usually makes catches when he is targeted. That was the only game where he missed more than two passes that were targeted at him. Flowers is quickly becoming one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start Flowers in a standard league as well. He could be a good FLEX option with a decent projection in this matchup. With bye weeks and injuries coming into play, Flowers will be a solid option to slot in and get some production. He averages 8.0 targets per game, which should give him the volume to be productive. The Ravens will give Flowers as much as he can handle, and so far he has been doing an solid job of producing each week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

If you don’t want to start Flowers this week, look at Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who caught 11 passes for 89 yards against the Atlanta Falcons last week. On the season, he has 31 catches for 342 yards and a touchdown. Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has stacked back-to-back strong performances. He has 30 receptions for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Meyers has caught touchdowns in back to back weeks and is projected to get 13 points in a PPR this week.