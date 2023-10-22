Lions RB Craig Reynolds start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions (5-1) will look to continue their magical season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4-2). This game will profile as one of the most anticipated matchups of the young NFL season. Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, live from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Craig Reynolds

Reynolds made the highlight reel in Week 6 for a huge block that sprung teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown. He also became the feature back when starter David Montgomery went down with an injury. Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs was inactive last week. Reynolds carried the ball 10 times for 15 yards against the Bucs. He also caught two passes for 28 yards. On the season, Reynolds has carried the ball 24 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit Reynolds. He showed up on the Lions injury report this week with a toe and hamstring, so if he is able to go, he could be limited. If Gibbs is a go for the game, Reynolds could see some touches in short yardage opportunities, but not enough to make it worth starting in a PPR. He only has three catches on the season, and Gibbs is the receiving back in the Lions offense, so he will see those touches should he be able to go.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit Reynolds here as well. He didn’t do much with his carries last week, which required QB Jared Goff to throw the ball over 40 times. He had seven carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in garbage time against the Panthers in Week 5. He is a good story, and a scrappy back that can bring out a few years here and there. However, Reynolds is not a guy who can be a bellcow for a week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Craig Reynolds

If you don’t want to start Reynolds, look at a guy like Falcons RB Tyler Alligier, who is the backfield mate of Bijan Robinson. Alligier has 75 carries for 242 yards this year. He had a season-high 51 yards against the Washington Commanders last week. He is still getting a good number of carries, and with the way the Falcons like to run the ball, he is bound to break out soon. Also, take a look at Packers RB AJ Dillion, who had 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He has had double-digit carries in each game except for one, so he is getting the volume week in and out.