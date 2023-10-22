Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Last week Brock Purdy had the worst week of his NFL career during the 49ers loss to the Cleveland Browns. Here’s a look at his opportunity to bounce-back against the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy went 12-for-27 for 125 yards with a touchdown and interception in the 49ers 19-17 loss to the Browns last week. It broke his season-long streak of recording at least 200 yards passing in every game and also resulted in him throwing the first interception of his season.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. I like Purdy’s chances to bounce back this week against the Vikings, who have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. Purdy’s recorded at least one touchdown pass in five of his six games this season, and has only thrown one interception. With Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel either out or hampered in this game, I like the 49ers will be even more deliberate in their passing game, which could lead to another efficient game from Purdy.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

FantasyPros has Purdy ranked as QB8 this week, where he’s between Geno Smith and Jordan Love. I’d start Purdy over Smith but would start Love over Purdy. Aside from that, I’d start Purdy over everyone else from this tier.