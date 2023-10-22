Vikings QB Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Last week, Kirk Cousins only managed 181 yards through the air against the lowly Chicago Bears. Here’s a look at if he holds any value heading into the Vikings game against the 49ers on Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins enters Monday night’s game on a downturn, as he’s failed to score 10 or more fantasy points in two of his last three games. Last week was Cousins’ worst game of the season, which makes sense considering it was also his first game without Justin Jefferson, who was placed on IR last week.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. This isn’t the week that Cousins figures it out again. The 35-year-old will be going against a 49ers defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs (9.8 per week) and he’ll once again be without his best playmaker. Cousins hasn’t moved into cut territory yet, but he should be your backup for the time being.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kirk Cousins

FantasyPros has Cousins ranked as QB15 this week, where he’s between Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and Lions QB Jared Goff. I think they should both start over Cousins, and some other quarterbacks from this tier to consider are Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett.