49ers RB Christian McCaffrey start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Minnesota Vikings for Week 7’s edition of Monday Night Football. The Niners are coming off their first loss of the season, and it can be chopped up to the fact that both Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey picked up injuries and missed most of the game. McCaffrey is dealing with an oblique injury and will likely be questionable for Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

When healthy, McCaffrey remains the top running back in fantasy football. He has 553 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through six games while adding 177 receiving yards and two more scores through the air.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

If he is healthy, this one is a no-brainer. San Francisco knows how meaningful McCaffrey is to their game plan, so they aren’t going to trot him out there if they think it could worsen his injury and cause him to miss more time. Especially in PPR leagues, McCaffrey can be started if he is active. Since the game is on Monday night, it would be good to roster Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell or Cam Akers if possible.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Even if McCaffrey doesn’t get the added benefit of additional points per reception, he is still worthy of a start in standard leagues. The Vikings allow the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing running backs, but McCaffrey is considered matchup-proof if healthy. Again, since the game is Monday night, it would be good to roster Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell or Cam Akers if possible.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Christian McCaffrey

If McCaffrey is healthy, there isn’t anyone you would start over him this week. You could make an argument for Raheem Mostert, but you’re really splitting hairs.