49ers RB Jordan Mason start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers go on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23. The 49ers could be without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is dealing with an oblique injury. This would be a big hit to their offense, and running back duties would likely fall on a combination of Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell. Should you start Mason in Week 7 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jordan Mason

Mason has played in all six games this season, largely behind CMC. He has 117 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries but hasn’t been involved in the passing game. Last week, when McCaffrey suffered his injury, Mason had five carries for 27 yards and a score.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

No, in leagues smaller than 14 teams. Mason is a flex candidate in 14-team leagues or larger if CMC sits.

If McCaffrey is active, Mason does not need to be started. If McCaffrey is inactive, you could use Mason as a FLEX option in big leagues. You don’t want to start him in smaller leagues because Minnesota allows the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This wouldn’t affect CMC, but it is more than enough to shy away from Mason unless you are desperate for a flex spot.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

No, in leagues smaller than 14 teams. Mason is a flex candidate in 14-team leagues or larger if CMC sits.

The league format doesn’t really affect this decision. Mason has seen limited work this season and has been used even more sparingly in the passing attack. If McCaffrey doesn’t play, Mason is an intriguing FLEX option in large leagues, but you should be able to find a better matchup in smaller leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Mason

I would start Justice Hill, Ezekiel Elliott, Craig Reynolds, Antonio Gibson and Jerick McKinnon over Mason, even if McCaffrey is inactive. I would start Skyy Moore, Jameson Williams and Odell Beckham Jr. over Mason in my FLEX spot.