49ers WR Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Sunday update: The 49ers have ruled out Samuel for Monday Night Football.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings for Week 7’s Monday Night Football matchup. San Francisco could be missing major pieces of its offense, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has played in all six games this season. He has 302 yards and one touchdown on 20 receptions and has added 95 yards and another score on 18 carries. Teammate Brandon Aiyuk has taken a step forward this year but hasn’t been able to replace Samuel’s versatility.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

If Deebo is active, he can be flexed in 12-team leagues or greater.

Samuel will have a good matchup against the Vikings. Their defense allows the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Samuel’s versatility is an asset, but it also has its detriments. In Week 2, Samuel had six receptions for 63 yards, five carries for 38 yards, and a touchdown. In Week 4, however, he had no receptions and only three carries for six yards. Samuel seems to boom or bust but is still worth the risk in bigger leagues. if active.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Can be flexed in 10-team leagues, WR2 in 12-team leagues or greater.

The benefit for Samuel in standard leagues is that it doesn’t matter how many receptions he has. All that will show up on the stat sheet, or his yards and touchdowns and his dual-threat ability between the backfield and out wide, help give him value. If he is active, you should find a spot for him with a good matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Deebo Samuel

I would start Christian Watson, George Pickens, Jordan Addison and Drake London over Samuel this week. I would flex Javonte Williams, Rachaad White and Jahmyr Gibbs this week over Samuel.