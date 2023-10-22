George Kittle start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

A week after putting together a three-touchdown performance, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had one catch for one yard against the Browns. Here’s a look if he can do better this week against the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle had one of the worst performances a tight end can have last week with one catch for one yard. Kittle’s tallied 216 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches this year ad is averaging 12 yards per catch.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Kittle could be the last man standing due to injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, which means he could be in line for an uptick in volume. While Kittle’s recorded two targets or less in two of the last three games, the third game was his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys. Prior to that, he had a 90-yard game against the Giants with seven receptions, so it’s clear that Kittle’s a top target for Purdy; that shouldn’t change Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Kittle’s a must-start tight end regardless, and his value has shot up this week due to the aforementioned injuries. He should be in your lineup no matter what.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Kittle

FantasyPros has Kittle at TE5 this week, where he’s between Sam LaPorta and Dallas Goedert. The only reason Kittle shouldn’t be in your lineup is if you have one of the other top tight ends.