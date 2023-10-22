KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Last week KJ Osborne was one of the hottest names in fantasy due to Justin Jefferson’s injury. That buzz didn’t result in a crazy uptick in production, however. Here’s a look at if he’s in line for a big week against the 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn went for 48 yards on four catches in his first game without Jefferson, which is actually a bit lower than the 5/49 he had against the Chiefs the week prior. Still, all of the Vikings had a down game against the Bears, so those unspectacular numbers could be due in part to the whole team coming up short, not just him.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. I’m pretty low on Cousins this week, but I still think Osborn can be productive. The Vikings had 22 rushing attempts against the Bears last week in a game that was close pretty much all afternoon, but I could see them falling behind early against the 49ers, which would lead to them leaning heavily on their passing game. If so, I think Osborn could be the main beneficiary, as he’s a more consistent target than fellow wideout Jordan Addison. While there’s always some fear that TJ Hockenson will swallow up all the targets, I’d trust Addison to put together a solid day production-wise.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Osborn is averaging 12.6 yards per catch this season, so he’s proven that he can do something with the ball in his hands. He gets a lot of catches, but he holds just as much value in terms of what can do with the ball in his hands.

Player(s) you would start ahead of KJ Osborn

FantasyPros has Osborn ranked as WR39 heading into this week, where he’s between Curtis Samuel and Rashee Rice. I’d start Rice over Osbron, along with some other quarterbacks from this tier like Wan’Dale Robinson or Josh Downs.