Cam Akers start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

When Cam Akers got traded to the Vikings in September, fantasy owners began to dream about how his production would look. One month into his Vikings tenure, those dreams have looked like nightmares as he’s had next to no production with Minnesota. Here’s a look at if that’ll turn around this month.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Cam Akers

Akers recorded eight yards on one carry last week and seven yards receiving on one catch, which marks his least-productive game since being traded. Akers recorded five carries in his first two games with the Vikings (recorded 40 and 15 yards, respectively) but was only able to get one rush against the Bears.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. I’d drop Akers at this point if we’re being honest. He has no clear role, has lacked explosiveness when we’ve seen him on the field, and provides next to no value as a receiver. Alexander Mattison is the clear No. 1 back (and even he isn’t providing much value), so I’d stay away from everyone in Minnesota’s backfield.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Akers holds next to no value this week against a 49ers defense that’s among the best in the league. The Vikings will be playing catch-up all night, which could lead to the running game being scripted out. Don’t touch Akers this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cam Akers

FantasyPros has Akers ranked as RB49 this week, where he’s between Joshua Kelley and Damian Williams. I’d start both of them over him, and some other running backs to consider from this tier are Royce Freeman or Kenneth Gainwell.