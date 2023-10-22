Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of the NFL season. The Falcons have struggled on offense this year, but it isn’t for a lack of talent. Tight end Kyle Pitts has struggled to stay on the same page with quarterback Desmond Ridder, and has a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Should you start him in your fantasy football lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts finally found the endzone in Week 6 for his first score of the season. He brought in four of his six targets for 43 yards and the TD for a total of 14 fantasy points. Pitts finished as the TE3 on the week and has back-to-back top eight TE finishes.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Pitts has 17 targets over his last two games. The Buccaneers are allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but that shouldn’t stop you from playing him. Atlanta seems to have picked up on the fact that he can be a crucial part of the offense, and since he is getting redzone targets only gives him more upside.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. The target share still helps in standard leagues, but you won’t get more points per reception like in PPR. Pitts has at least 43 yards in back-to-back games. Ridder looks like he trusts him more, and he is starting to get some of the work that Jonnu Smith was getting to open the season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

The players that I would start in front of Pitts are no surprise. Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, Darren Waller and Evan Engram are the only ones I would start over Pitts this week.