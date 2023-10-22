Rachaad White start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The Bucs’ offense could be missing its quarterback, as Baker Mayfield injured his non-throwing hand in the team’s last game. Tampa Bay may need to rely on its ground game to set the tone, meaning Rachaad White could be in for a heavy workload. Should you start or sit him this week in your fantasy football leagues?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rachaad White

Tampa Bay had its bye week in Week 5 and returned to take on the Detroit Lions last week. They were down early and abandoned the run game fairly early. White finished with seven carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 12 yards. He heads into Week 7 as the overall RB27 in half-PPR scoring formats.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. There are six teams on bye this week and injuries across the league at running back. Options are limited already, and White should be started despite the Falcons allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. White has had at least three receptions in each of his last four games.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. As a flex play in 10-team leagues, low-end RB2 in 12-team leagues or higher.

White’s numbers look rather mundane if he isn’t getting the added points per reception. Still, he leads the Tampa Bay backfield, and this should be a much closer game than the Week 6 matchup that caused the Bucs to abandon the run early. You should have someone with a better matchup in eight-team leagues, but White has value in 10-team leagues and is larger.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rachaad White

Running backs I would start over White include Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson and James Cook. I would start Zay Flowers, Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper and Christian Kirk in my flex spot over White.