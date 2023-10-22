Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will go on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 7 NFC South divisional matchup. When the season began, all eyes were on rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Second-year RB Tyler Allgeier was overlooked but has shown in the season’s first two weeks that he isn’t going to be irrelevant. Should you play him this week in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier heads into this week as the overall RB28 in half-PPR scoring formats. In his last game, he had 13 carries for 51 yards and was targeted once in the passing game, but he didn’t come down with it.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Allgeier can be used as a flex in 12-team leagues or larger.

He hasn’t been getting much work in the passing game, which limits his upside in PPR scoring formats. Allgeier has been getting consistent carries on the ground, though, so it isn’t like the backup lacks value. It’s still a tough matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but you could do worse with six teams on bye and other injuries at running back.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Allgeier can be used as a flex in 12-team leagues or larger.

The lack of an additional point per reception doesn’t do much to affect Allgeier. He is still worth a flex spot in your lineup with the number of bye weeks and injuries around the league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Allgeier

Running backs that I would start over Allgeier include AJ Dillon, Zach Evans, D’Onta Foreman, Gus Edwards and Keaontay Ingram. I would also start Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Kendrick Bourne, Rashid Shaheed and Josh Reynolds over Allgeier in a flex spot.