Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders have been gifted a soft matchup in Week 7 as they face the New York Giants. Despite the latter’s inspired performance last week, the matchup bodes well for the likes of Brian Robinson Jr., who remains a pivotal player in Washington’s ground game.

We break down whether the Commanders tailback should be a lock to start in fantasy lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Heading into Week 7, Robinson ranks as RB15 in PPR scoring formats, with an average of 14.1 fantasy points per contest. So far this season, he’s totaled 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, alongside 113 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Robinson has just 11 receptions total through six games this season, which is indicative of where he makes the most impact. The second-year tailback is a true ground-and-pound threat, which means he’s touchdown-dependent in order to stay relevant in PPR scoring leagues.

For smaller PPR leagues, Robinson profiles as an RB2/flex option, with his value bumping up slightly in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams. Still, he doesn’t present as much return on value compared to standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. The touchdown score was nice and it bumped him up to 11.6 standard fantasy points last week. He’s also averaged double-digit carries in all but one game this season, which means he’s best maximized as a traditional runner, which speaks to his value in standard fantasy scoring formats.

Robinson is a solid flex option in standard leagues, with his stock bumping up to a fringe RB2 in larger leagues of more than 12 teams, given the fewer alternative options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brian Robinson Jr.

James Cook of the Buffalo Bills is a more solid option to consider over Robinson in Week 7. Don’t let the New York Giants and their inspired defense fool you, Cook has an excellent chance to rebound this week against the reeling New England Patriots. Damien Harris’ neck injury only exacerbates Cook’s standing as RB1 in Buffalo.