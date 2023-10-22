Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the New York Giants prepare to face their NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 7, wide receiver Darius Slayton will look to capitalize off his strong performance against the Bills in Week 7. Tyrod Taylor could potentially make his second consecutive start, which means the rapport he formed with Slayton could carry over for one more week.

We break down whether Slayton is worth considering as a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton ranks as WR66 in PPR scoring formats heading into Week 7, with an average of 6.8 fantasy points per game. He’s caught 17 of 30 targets for 236 yards, though he remains in search of his first touchdown of the season.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards in Week 6, but he’s still yet to log five or more receptions in a game this season. It also begs the question as to whether his performance was indicative of having Tyrod Taylor staring, and even then, it’s possible that his performance alone was more of a one-off.

Slayton should be treated as a WR4, and nothing more than a high-risk WR3, in fantasy leagues this week. Naturally, he’s best kept on the waiver wire for Week 7.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Slayton’s 69 receiving yards were the most among Giants receivers, but it was just the second time all season that he’s surpassed the 60-yard mark. The Giants’ offense remains a mess through Week 7, and even if Taylor suits up again as the starter, it’s hard to imagine the passing game taking a leap against a stout Commanders defense.

Slayton is a WR4 this week, and at best a WR3 for fantasy managers willing to bank on the risk. Otherwise, keep him on the bench, or more aptly, on the waiver wire.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darius Slayton

Fantasy managers would be better off eyeing an AFC West showdown, specifically, Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers, who are giving up 30.7 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season, which is the most in the NFL. In a potential barnburner, Mahomes could spread the ball around evenly, which means Rice can capitalize on the enticing matchup.