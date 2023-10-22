Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the New York Giants prepare to face their NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 7, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will look to build off an encouraging performance in last week’s bout with the Buffalo Bills. Robinson has slowly rebounded from his ACL injury last year, but this week’s matchup with the Commanders could play into his favor.

We break down whether Robinson is worth considering as a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Heading into Week 7, Robinson clocks in as WR70 in PPR fantasy leagues, with an average of 9.2 fantasy points per game. He’s proven to be reliable as a pass catcher, having caught 22 of his 25 targets this season for 141 yards.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Robinson had a season-high eight receptions on eight targets for 62 yards, equating to 14.2 PPR fantasy points. It was encouraging for the wideout as he continues to come off his ACL injury last year, but still, fantasy managers would be keen to hold off until he displays this level of production on a consistent basis.

Robinson should be treated at best as a WR4/flex play, especially in deeper fantasy leagues with 12 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. With the bye week potentially hampering fantasy managers, Robinson is worth taking a flyer on considering the matchup ahead. The Commanders are giving up 29.8 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season, which is second-most in the league. All it takes is one big play for Robinson to be fantasy-relevant, and he did display some nice rapport with Tyrod Taylor last week.

Though he’s worth a start, it’s keen to note that he’s nothing more than a WR4 in smaller fantasy leagues, with his stock rising up to a flex play in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Wan’Dale Robinson

If he’s somehow still on the waiver wire, make sure to snag and take a flyer on Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs. He goes head-to-head with the Los Angeles Chargers, who are giving up 30.7 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season, which is the most in the NFL.