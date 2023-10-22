Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the New York Giants prepare to face their NFC East rival Washington Commanders in Week 7, it will be either Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor under center. Jones has been dealing with a sore neck the last few weeks, while the Giants offense seemed to hum a bit better with Taylor at the helm.

We break down whether either signal-caller is worth considering as a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QBs Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones

In five game appearances this season, Jones has thrown for 884 yards and two touchdowns with a pedestrian six interceptions so far. In standard fantasy leagues, he ranks as QB29 with an average of 12.2 fantasy points per game.

In his 2023 season debut, the veteran Taylor threw for 200 yards and added another 24 yards on the ground in the Giant’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He ended the night with 10.4 fantasy points while boasting a career average of 7.1 fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit. The Commanders are allowing the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season (20.2), but it's hard to trust this Giants offense with either Taylor or Jones. The offense looked better with the former last week, and yet, he finished with just 10.4 fantasy points. Jones, meanwhile, is averaging just 11.0 fantasy points per game this season and has finished with double-digit scoring just once this year, back in Week 2.

Both are no better than QB2 options for fantasy players in larger leagues who find themselves in a desperation scenario.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones

Fantasy managers should stay away from the Big Apple and look toward Tampa Bay for Baker Mayfield. He faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been just average against quarterbacks, allowing 15.8 fantasy points per game and 1.7 touchdowns per game to the position.