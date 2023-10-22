Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the Washington Commanders face the New York Giants in Week 7, the soft matchup serves as an ideal scenario for fantasy managers looking to capitalize on the Commanders' side. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been quiet this season, but facing a leaky Giants secondary may be the remedy he needs, if at least for this week.

We break down whether the former first-rounder is worth consideration in fantasy lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Heading into Week 7, Dotson is ranked as WR69 in PPR scoring formats with an average of 6.2 fantasy points per game. He’s tallied 17 receptions for 140 yards through the air, with just one touchdown this season.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. For whatever reason, the second-year receiver has failed to carve out a substantial role in the offense, even with Sam Howell seemingly spreading the ball around. He’s hit five receptions just once in a game this season, and last week finished with a goose egg on a mere one-target all game.

Dotson is nothing more than a WR4 in smaller leagues, with a possible uptick as a WR3 in larger leagues. Still, that doesn't necessitate starting him without knowing the risk.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. The former first-round pick has yet to crack 50 receiving yards in a single game, and it’s hard to imagine him bucking the trend in Week 7. The Falcons boast the league’s eighth-best defense against the pass this season, and in combination with his low usage, it’s a recipe for disappointment in fantasy scenarios.

Dotson is a WR4, and at best a WR3 in larger fantasy leagues. He’s worth keeping on the bench, but there are better options out there when it comes to starters.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs has been emerging on the fantasy radar and is a better play this week as he faces the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles is giving up 30.7 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts this season, which is the most in the NFL. Rice could take advantage of what may be a barnburner between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.