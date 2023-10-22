Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders have been gifted a soft matchup in Week 7 as they face the New York Giants. Despite the latter’s inspired performance last week, the matchup may bode well for the likes of Antonio Gibson, who is in a battle for usage in Washington’s backfield.

We break down whether Gibson should be a lock to start in fantasy lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Heading into Week 7, Gibson clocks in as RB43 in PPR scoring formats with an average of just 5.9 fantasy points per game. In fighting for touches with a crowded backfield, he’s logged just 69 rushing yards this season, though he’s tallied 133 receiving yards and one score through the air.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. While the receiving touchdown saved fantasy managers in a pinch, it marked his lone target, and catch, of the day. He’s had three single-target games this season, and simply put, his usage in the passing game has been at a low volume compared to the other tailbacks in the backfield.

Fantasy managers should treat him as an RB3, or a mere desperation flex option, especially in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Gibson has yet to log a game with double-digit carries, meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr. has shouldered much of the production as Washington’s traditional ground-and-pound option. Once his usage substantially increases, then he’ll warrant fantasy starter consideration. For now, that’s far from the reality.

Treat Gibson has an RB3 / flex option in smaller fantasy leagues, while he boasts fringe RB2 value in larger leagues if fantasy managers are in a pinch with the bye week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Antonio Gibson

D’Onta Foreman is a name to consider after logged the start for the Chicago Bears last week, with both Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson out with injuries. Foreman will face a Las Vegas Raiders team that is giving up 17.9 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the 11th-most in the league.