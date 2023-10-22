Cleveland Browns QB start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The quarterback situation in Cleveland is up in the air at the moment, as QB1 Deshaun Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury and hasn’t been able to play or practice recently. PJ Walker got the start in Week 6 and will be the starter again in Week 7 if Watson can’t go, but either way, let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for Cleveland’s QB spot.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QBs

Deshaun Watson had a fairly solid run in the three games he played so far this season, but he sat out the last two games and hasn’t seen the field since Week 3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start in Week 4 against the Ravens, which ended in a disastrous 28-3 blowout. PJ Walker got the start in Week 6, leading the Browns to a massive 19-17 win over the previously unbeaten 49ers. His fantasy output wasn’t anything to write home about, though, as he only racked up 5.8 points on the day.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit. I wouldn’t touch the Browns quarterbacks in Week 7. The showings from both Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker in Watson’s absence were just awful, especially from a fantasy standpoint. They barely combined for 10 fantasy points between the two games they each started, and it doesn’t look good for Watson’s return so far this weekend. Even if he does return, it’s tough to say if he’ll be able to put in a decent performance in his first day back from a shoulder injury.

Player(s) you would start ahead of the Browns QBs

Deshaun Watson is ranked QB21 ahead of Week 7 over at FantasyPros, while PJ Walker comes in at QB28. With both of them sitting outside the top 20, there should be some other solid options for you to choose from just inside the 20 with names like Kenny Pickett, Baker Mayfield, and Trevor Lawrence.