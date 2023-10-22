Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Gardner Minshew took over the starting QB spot last week with Anthony Richardson suffering a potentially season-ending injury. It was his second start of the season and he’ll look to keep improving from week to week as he takes the reins. Let’s look at his Week 7 fantasy outlook before the action gets started.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew threw the ball a whopping 55 times in the Week 6 loss to the Jaguars, completing 33 of those for a season-high 329 yards and a touchdown. It sounds pretty great for his first start since the Richardson injury, but he only ended up bringing in 12.6 fantasy points. Minshew threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the process as well, so it wasn’t quite the squeaky clean game fantasy managers had hoped it would be.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit. Minshew has only averaged 12.85 fantasy points per game through his two starts this season, so there’s plenty of room to improve. With the interceptions and fumble last week, it makes him a risky pick in Week 7, especially against a Cleveland defense who have allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL this season. Pass on Minshew this week if you’re streaming QBs.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gardner Minshew

Ranked as QB22 in the FantasyPros Week 7 QB rankings, there will likely be plenty of better options on waivers in your league. If you’re looking to stream a new QB this week, look to Desmond Ridder, Derek Carr, or Baker Mayfield to bring in some decent performances in Week 7.