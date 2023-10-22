Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Jonathan Taylor made his second appearance of the season in Week 6 after missing the first four games with an injury. He’s poised to lead the Colts backfield again and is seeing more involvement each week. Let’s take a look at his Week 7 outlook as the Colts face off against the Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor logged eight carries for 19 yards in their Week 6 loss to the Jaguars, adding another 46 yards by catching five of his six targets. His involvement is still ramping up and showing more promise each time he’s on the field, which bodes well for fantasy managers who waited it out with Taylor on their IR.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Zack Moss has been leading the backfield aptly in Taylor’s absence, but now that both of them are back on the field, they should work well together as JT gets back to full strength. He’ll certainly be cutting into Moss’ snap share and should improve from week to week from here on out. He’s absolutely worth a start in Week 7, especially in PPR leagues as Minshew continues to throw to his running backs fairly often.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Taylor isn’t heavily dependent on touchdowns to rack up a decent score, and the more volume he sees will result in bigger performances down the stretch. He only turned in 6.5 points last week, but look for his workload to increase further in Week 7.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is ranked as RB14 on the FantasyPros standard scoring rankings ahead of Week 7. To be honest, if you can grab Jerome Ford, who’s on the other side of this Week 7 matchup, that might be the better play for this week at least. Ford has been leading the Browns backfield since Nick Chubb’s injury and will be going up against a hampered Colts defense after nose tackle Grover Stewart was handed a six-game suspension.