Zack Moss start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Zack Moss has been having a fantastic year, especially for fantasy managers, as he’s only turned in one single-digit performance. Week 6 wasn’t even his best outing, but it was still good enough to make fantasy managers happy if they stuck him in their starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss had a season-low seven carries in Week 6, for another season-low 21 yards. However, he found the end zone once, and caught 6-of-7 targets for 38 yards, salvaging the day with 17.9 PPR points in the Week 6 loss to the Jaguars. Aside from his 9-point performance in Week 4, he’s scored at least 20 PPR points or higher each week until his most recent game.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Moss had a bigger snap share than fellow running back Jonathan Taylor, outperforming him for the second game in a row. Moss finished as the RB2 in Week 5 against the Titans, bringing in a whopping 33.5 PPR points as he ran for 165 yards and two scores. With Taylor coming back from injury, Moss should see a dip in carries each week, but he should still be involved enough in the passing game to make him a viable option in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Moss’ upside relies a lot on touchdowns or receptions, and Gardner Minshew has continued to throw to the 25-year-old week after week. Even without the extra points in PPR scoring, he’s still been turning in good performances and is ranked as the RB21 at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 7 action. He’s racked up 110 receiving yards this season so far, which still brings in a good amount of extra points even in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zack Moss

Rhamondre Stevenson should have a great matchup this week against the Bills, while Roschon Johnson is also poised for a decent performance against the Raiders with Justin Fields most likely sidelined this weekend.