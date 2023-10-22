Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Kareem Hunt proved to be a difference maker in the Browns’ big 19-17 win over the 49ers in Week 6. He split carries with Jerome Ford in the backfield, but Hunt was the one who ultimately found the end zone to help push his team across the finish line as they handed the 49ers their first loss of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt ran the ball 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown in the big win last week, adding another 24 yards as he caught all three of his targets. He brought in 16.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues, finishing as the RB12 for the week. He and Ford have shown to be a mighty effective duo in the absence of Nick Chubb, and they’re expected to keep humming in Week 7 against the Colts.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Hunt had a great showing in his third game with the Browns this season, but his solid score was mostly dependent on his touchdown. Without that, he would have barely made it past 10 points in PPR leagues. Ford had a better outing without finding the end zone, making him the more reliable option in the Browns backfield. Although Hunt has been seeing an increased workload from week to week, it’s still hard to trust him enough to hand him a starting spot in your fantasy lineup.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. If you’re in a deeper league (12-14 teams), I could see taking Hunt and throwing him in your FLEX spot potentially. But until he starts showing more consistency especially while Chubb is out of the picture, I’d leave him out of your starting lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kareem Hunt

While Kareem Hunt is the RB22 in the PPR rankings at FantasyPros for Week 7, I can’t help but notice Roschon Johnson is just two spots ahead of him in a very favorable matchup against the Raiders. With Justin Fields out of commission with his thumb injury, the Bears will likely rely on their running game more, meaning Johnson should see an increased workload in Week 7.