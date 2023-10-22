Jerome Ford start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Jerome Ford had a decent performance in Week 6 as the Browns handed the 49ers their first loss of the season. He finished as the RB24 in PPR leagues for the second week in a row. Let’s take a look ahead at Week 7 to see if he’ll be worth starting in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Jerome Ford

Ford ran the ball 17 times for 84 yards, adding seven more yards by catching both of his targets. He only brought in 11.1 points in PPR leagues, but it’s a step up from his previous performance which only saw 9.5 points on the day. He still led the team in rushing yards and carries in the Week 6 win, which is impressive against an incredibly solid San Francisco defense.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Ford will look to carry his momentum from last week into Week 7 as he goes up against a Colts defense that will be without one of their best run-stoppers. Nose tackle Grover Stewart is sidelined for six games which makes the matchup all the more enticing for fantasy managers when Ford is leading the backfield despite sharing snaps with Kareem Hunt. He’s had targets in every single game since Week 1, bringing a little more upside in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Although he gets a nice little boost in PPR leagues from his handful of targets each game, he’s only turned in an extra 12 points (catching 12-of-15) through the first five games of the season when looking at PPR. He’s still a solid play in standard leagues, especially since he’s found the end zone twice in the passing game. Look for Ford to have a big game against the Colts.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerome Ford

Ford is ranked at RB15 at FantasyPros ahead of the Week 7 action with a very favorable matchup. There are obviously guys further up the list I’d start ahead of him (think Bijan Robinson and Rhamondre Stevenson), but Ford should be a solid play this week as well.