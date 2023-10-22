Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 on Sunday, October 22. As things stand, it appears that Chicago could be without QB Justin Fields, who sustained a hand injury last week.

What does that mean for the fantasy value of Bears TE Cole Kmet? Should you start him in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Beras TE Cole Kmet

It’s a shame that Fields got injured, and reports suggest that he’s considered doubtful for this Week 7 matchup. Kmet was rolling in Weeks 4 and 5 while putting up 7-85-2 and 5-42-1 against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders respectively. However, the Bears TE slipped down to just two catches for nine yards an no touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Kmet is still startable in leagues with 10 or more teams.

Granted, his fantasy floor is low with rookie QB Tyson Bagent likely taking over. With that being said, don’t expect him to return to his production from Weeks 4 and 5.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. With several teams on a bye this week, Kmet sneaks into consideration for leagues with 10+ teams.

You are still free to explore other, higher-upside options at tight end, as Kmet has a low fantasy floor this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cole Kmet

Tight ends I would start marginally ahead of Kmet include Logan Thomas of the Washington Commanders and Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers.