DJ Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are set to host the Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season, and they might do so without the services of QB Justin Fields — who is dealing with a hand injury.

What does that do for the fantasy prospects of Bears WR DJ Moore? Should you start or sit him this upcoming week? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR DJ Moore

According to Dan Wiederer, it looks like Justin Fields is doubtful to play in this upcoming game against the Raiders, which means rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent could make his first career start. That presents an obvious downgrade to Moore, despite piling up 100+ receiving yards in 3-of-6 games this season.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Moore is still the top target for Chicago, although expectations should be tempered this week.

He’s worth starting in leagues with 10 or more teams as a WR2, but you could potentially find better options with a higher fantasy floor in leagues smaller than that.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Moore is a WR2 or FLEX play in leagues with 10 or more fantasy managers.

There’s a chance Moore still flirts with double-digit targets, although the quality of those looks could decline with Field not expected to play.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DJ Moore

I would rather start wide receivers like Michael Pittman and Tyler Lockett over Moore as well as running backs like Brian Robinson Jr. and James Cook in the FLEX spot.