D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. According to the lines at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are 3-point road favorites.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a closer look at the fantasy prospects of Bears RB D’Onta Foreman. Is he worth starting in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB D’Onta Foreman

Khalil Herbert is out for the Bears and Roschon Johnson is questionable. If Johnson plays, then Foreman holds very little value in fantasy leagues, and he can be safely avoided.

However, if Johnson is out (you can view updates here), then Foreman will gain some fantasy traction with more volume than usual.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even if Johnson is out, it’s hard to trust Foreman while playing for a struggling Bears offense.

Chicago will likely start Tyson Bagent at quarterback this week, and that’s a dramatic downgrade from the injured likes of Justin Fields. It will be difficult for the Bears to move the chains and get into a scoring position.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Sit. Even though Foreman saw 16 touches with Johnson out last week, he only had 67 total yards with no touchdowns. His fantasy floor is much lower than that, especially given that Travis Homer could return to some carries in this injury-plagued backfield.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’Onta Foreman

I would rather start Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns, Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings, and AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers ahead of Foreman.