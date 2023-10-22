Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders step in as 3-point road favorites.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears RB Roschon Johnson. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football leagues for Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Roschon Johnson

First thing first: Johnson was still in concussion protocol as of Wednesday. You can view updates on his status as the week goes on by clicking this article.

If Johnson plays, he’ll have a good chance of becoming the RB1 for a Chicago team that has several running backs out with an injury, including incumbent starter Khalil Herbert.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Check the injury report first. If he’s playing, Johnson can start in leagues with 12 or more teams.

The upside would be limited with Chicago preparing to start QB Tyson Bagent due to Justin Fields suffering a hand injury last week.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. Once again, you’ll want to keep an eye on the injury report.

The Bears might have trouble moving the ball consistently if Bagent starts at quarterback, but Johnson would see enough volume in the running and passing game to be considered a reasonable fantasy starter in leagues with 12 or more teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson

Running backs like Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns, Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings, and Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos are safer starts in fantasy football, even if Johnson is cleared for Week 7.