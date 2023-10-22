Tyson Bagent start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the Chicago Bears welcome the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, they’ll seek out a win with a new quarterback in the fold. Rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to start in place of Justin Fields, who is dealing with a hand injury he suffered last week. Desperate times will make fantasy managers make risky moves, but is Bagent worth the risk as a fantasy starter in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Tyson Bagent

Bagent came in relief for the Bears after Justin Fields left with a hand injury, and he went 10-for-14 for 83 yards, an interception, and a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He totaled just 5.7 fantasy points in a loss against the Vikings.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Sit. Fantasy managers don’t need to overthink it here. The Bears starting a rookie quarterback will only bring down the fantasy ceiling of the weapons around him, including the likes of DJ Moore. Bagent throwing an interception last week, as well as losing a fumble, doesn’t bode well as Chicago welcomes a Raiders defense that has been surprisingly solid in the last two weeks.

Bagent should be off the fantasy radar in all league sizes but will be a desperation QB2 in merely leagues with 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyson Bagent

If fantasy managers are in need of a streaming option this week, check to see if Baker Mayfield is available on the waiver wire. He faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that has been just average against quarterbacks, allowing 15.8 fantasy points per game and 1.7 touchdowns per game to the position.