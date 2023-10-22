Michael Mayer start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

As the Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 7, rookie tight end Michael Mayer could slowly be emerging as a viable fantasy candidate. The Notre Dame product has been solid over the last two weeks, and against a soft opponent in Chicago, he could profile as a decent streaming option for tight end needy fantasy players.

We break down whether the second-round pick should be a lock to start in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Michael Mayer

The Raiders rookie may be ranked as TE38 in PPR scoring formats, but he’s slowly burst onto the fantasy football scene in the last two weeks. The rookie out of Notre Dame has seven catches for 114 yards over the last two games and is slowly carving out a long-awaited role in Las Vegas’ offense.

Start or sit in Week 7 PPR leagues?

Start. Despite the quarterback uncertainty, it’s hard to ignore the volume of targets Mayer has gotten in the last two weeks. With nine looks coming his way in the last two games, he’s slowly becoming a focal point in Josh McDaniel’s offense, which frankly, is about time. He’s also averaging 12.8 yards per target in that timespan, so he’s managed to turn those opportunities into solid yards from scrimmage.

In smaller leagues of less than 10 teams, treat Mayer as a solid TE2 option. In larger leagues, and for those with a starting tight end on a bye, treat him as a fringe TE1 given the upside.

Start or sit in Week 7 standard leagues?

Start. The matchup is decent as well, as the Bears are giving up 7.4 fantasy points per game to tight ends. While Austin Hooper may play a role in 12 personnel sets, Mayer is the one with the clear upside and athleticism in comparison. If Chicago opts to divert more attention to Davante Adams, Mayer could be looked at as a valuable safety net for either Aidan O’Connell or Brian Hoyer, whoever starts.

In smaller leagues where alternatives may be more bountiful, treat Mayer as a confident TE2 streaming option. In larger leagues with the added bye week, he can be valued as a short-term TE1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Mayer

Pat Freiermuth is ranked just ahead of Mayer in FantasyPro’s Week 7 rankings, and he could take advantage against a Los Angeles Rams defense that will likely pressure Kenny Pickett. The Rams are giving up 9.9 fantasy points per game to the position as well, which is the third-most so far this season.