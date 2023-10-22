Here’s how the public is betting Dolphins vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 7

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are set for one of the NFL’s best matchups of the season on Sunday Night Football this week. Both teams enter this game on the mountaintop of their respective divisions at 5-1, in what could potentially be a sneak peek of Super Bowl LVIII.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Dolphins vs. Eagles

Spread: Eagles -3

The spread has bounced between Eagles -3 and Eagles -3.5 throughout the week. As of Saturday, 66% of the handle, but only 47% of bets are backing Philadelphia to cover the 3-point spread at home against Miami. The public betting indicates that more people see the Eagles rebounding after their first loss last week, but there are still some Dolphins believers out there saying that their offense is just too good to stop. Let’s roll with the Birds to cover in their return home, with the hopes that Darius Slay, Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson are all active for Philadelphia.

Over/Under: Under 51.5

The Over for this entertaining showdown is getting a ton of love from the public, and rightfully so. The Dolphins are the top offensive unit in football, and the Eagles are capable of lighting some fireworks, as well. That said, the Eagles defense could be the difference-maker in this game. They’ve defended against the run as successfully as anyone in the league, and that’s where the Dolphins have leaned in many games where they’ve been able to score effortlessly. Don’t be fooled by the talented weapons appearing in this clash. It’s going to be a grind-it-out duel in Philly.

Moneyline

The lopsided moneyline action on the Eagles echoes the spread, with the public confident in head coach Nick Sirianni’s team to win at home. The line movement indicates liability on the Eagles, but books are hoping the Dolphins can cover as underdogs if it’s a close game. The popular wager will be Dolphins ML, but the Eagles have the strength and incentive to win this game.